Jackson County sheriff: Deputies found 30 grams of meth during traffic stop

Denise Bowman

The sheriff's office says a deputy saw the suspect driving erratically on Highway 40.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 5:14 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A woman is behind bars after 30 grams of meth were found in her vehicle, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

An off-duty deputy said he saw Denise Bowman, 45, driving erratically Thursday night on Highway 40 toward Scottsboro. She was arrested for driving under the influence.


Photo: Jackson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says deputies found the drugs as they searched her vehicle. She was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where the sheriff's office says additional drug paraphernalia was found. 

Bowman was charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband.  Her bond is set at $32,300.

