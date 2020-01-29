Jackson County sheriff: Boat where fatal dock fire began has been found

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said it has found the boat believed to be where the deadly fire at the Jackson County Park boat dock originated.

Eight people were killed in the fire early Monday morning. The victims are 38-year-old Amanda Foster, 54-year-old Yancy Ferrell Roper, 40-year-old Grace Annette Watson Miles and her five children. Her children are 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles.

The boat snapped in half while it was being lifted from the water early Wednesday evening, with part of it now being recovered in about 2 feet of water.

The boat will be taken to a secure area for investigation.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.