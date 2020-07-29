Jackson County sheriff: 1 in custody, 1 wanted in drug investigation, attempted assault to deputy

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one person is in custody and another is wanted in a drug investigation that led to an attempted assault to a deputy.

On July 28 around 8 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to complaints of drug activity in the area of County Road 673 in Stevenson.

A statement provided by the department on Wednesday says deputies found two vehicles and a four-wheeler parked at the dead-end of County Road 673. It says as they approached, an unidentified man left the area on the four-wheeler.

The sheriff’s office says deputies then made contact with Michael Garrard and Madonna Gant.

Deputies arrested Garrard and say at the same time, Gant jumped into a vehicle and tried to drive away. The department says the vehicle lost control and wrecked into a wooded area, causing it to stall temporarily.

The sheriff’s office says as a deputy approached the vehicle to arrest Gant, she backed it out of the woods and drove “aggressively” toward the deputy. The department says the deputy fired several shots at the vehicle.

No one was injured, and the department says Gant drove away. As of Wednesday around 11 a.m., she has not been located.

Gant is charged with attempted assault first degree. The sheriff’s office describes her as a 48-year-old white female who’s approximately 5'7" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blond hair.

The department says Gant may be driving a 2011 blue Ford Mustang with the Alabama tag, LYNGANT. Authorities say she is known to frequent the Pisgah and Rosalie areas of Jackson County and the Ider and Henegar areas of DeKalb County.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Gant should be considered dangerous. If you have information about her whereabouts, you can call the department at 256-574-2610 or your local police department.

During a search of Garrard’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office says deputies found meth, controlled pills and prescription medications that he did not have a prescription for. He is charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances (meth), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medications. He’s held without bond at the Jackson County Jail.