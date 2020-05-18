Jackson County sheriff: 1 arrested, 1 suspect on the run in utility vehicle theft investigations

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection with the theft of utility terrain vehicles, and another suspect is being sought in connection with the thefts of all-terrain vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says on May 13 deputies and investigators found a stolen 2020 Side-By-Side UTV, valued at $22,856, at a residence on County Road 138 in Skyline.

They sent a tip to the Scottsboro Police Department, that then found another 2020 Side-By-Side and a utility trailer, valued at $19,359, on Lakeshore Drive in Scottsboro.

The two Side-By-Sides and trailer were reported stolen from a business in Huntsville on May 3.

Spencer Rick Coates, 39, of Huntsville was charged with receiving stolen property by Scottsboro Police Department Investigators in connection with the items located on Lakeshore Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the case, the office said.

In a separate Investigation being conducted by the sheriff's office involving a rash of stolen ATVs in the Macedonia, Section and Dutton areas. The following property was recovered:

-Honda Foreman 400 ATV & 25 gallon sprayer- Value $5,000

-Yamaha Grizzly 550 ATV- Value $9,800

-Echo 225 Grass Trimmer- Value $250

-Honda Rancher 350 ATV- Value $1,500

-Honda 300 4x4 ATV- Value $2,500

-Camo John Deere Gator 4 Seater UTV- Value $10,000

Now, the sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect, Richard Allen Green, 34, of Section. The office said he has been seen on some of the vehicles and fled from law enforcement several times recently.