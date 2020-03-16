Clear

Jackson Co. senior centers, public transportation closed due to coronavirus

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 2:12 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Jackson County officials are closing all of its senior centers and rural public transportation. 

This will start Tuesday, March 17 and last until April 6. Jackson County Schools are also closing starting Tuesday. Click here to learn more about that closure. 

