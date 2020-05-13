Jackson County school district releases graduation ceremony times

Today, the Jackson County School District released their graduation ceremony times for each school on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10.
July 9
North Jackson High School 8:00 p.m.
Pisgah High School 8:00 p.m.
Skyline High School 7:00 p.m.
July 10
North Sand Mountain High School 8:00 p.m.
Section High School 7:00 p.m.
Woodville High School 7:00 p.m.
