Jackson County school district releases graduation ceremony times

Today, the Jackson County School District released their graduation ceremony times for each school on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10.

July 9

North Jackson High School 8:00 p.m.

Pisgah High School 8:00 p.m.

Skyline High School 7:00 p.m.

July 10

North Sand Mountain High School 8:00 p.m.

Section High School 7:00 p.m.

Woodville High School 7:00 p.m.