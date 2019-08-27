Jackson County sanitation department threatens to stop recycling

Jackson County Sanitation is warning people who recycle to do it right, or not at all.

The department says it will stop providing recycling sites if people continue to dump all types of trash into the recycling bins. Sanitation workers say the recycling location in Woodville is the worst site when it comes to people dumping non-recyclables.

For more than a month now, the Jackson County Sanitation Department says people are dumping a lot of items that don't belong in recycling bins. That's why it issued a warning if this continues, it could take the recycling trailers away.

Workers say people are dumping everything from garbage bags to pool hoses into the bins.

Right now, only "#1 and #2 plastics," tin cans, cardboard and mixed paper are allowed. Plastics are the big issue. The department says #1 and #2 plastics are things like milk jugs or water bottles. That doesn't include Styrofoam or grocery bags.

WAAY 31 asked the sanitation department if any specific communities are close to losing their recycling sites and it said not yet. If you see someone dumping trash at any of the recycling locations, you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sanitation Department.