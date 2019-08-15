Jackson County roads being looked at for repair

"They need to hurry up and get the road fixed," said Ronald Hamilton.

Hamilton says people like him who live on County Road 17 have been anxious to see this road fixed since it washed out during flooding in February.

"Everybody is talking about the road and they're mad," said Hamilton.

The county commission chairman said they would've started work a lot sooner, but the money just isn't there. Although they did qualify for federal funds, the county has to front the cost first, and then get reimbursed later. To get the funds together they plan to use revenue from the gas tax.

"The biggest thing I guess is the money," said Hamilton.

The county engineer says any day now they will receive a geological report that will help them decide what repairs need to be made. Original estimates show it will cost around 2.6 million to fix the road, but that could change depending on the report.

"Its moving slow right now," said Hamilton.

The county engineer says hopefully that will change soon. Once they get back the report they'll solicit bids and get moving on the project. A public meeting with the commission is scheduled for September 3rd at 6pm to discuss County Road 17. It will be held at Skyline High School.