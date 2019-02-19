Jackson County prepared for historic flooding

Jackson county is one part of north Alabama bracing for the possibility of historically bad flooding from the weather system hitting us this week. The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency said it could be worse than the floods of 2003 and 2015.

A creek just a little north of Parks Ave in Scottsboro flooded in december of 2015. It caused a lot of damage to nearby businesses. The possibility of this storm producing worse flooding than that storm in 2015 worries those same business.

Patrick Woosley is the owner of a butcher shop in Scottsboro. When he heard this storm could be worse than 2015 one word came to mind, "Panic," said Woosley.

That's because he knows what that much water can do. His shop flooded in 2015, "Calf deep," said Woosley.

It shorted out his freezers, causing him to lose money, "We took quite a big hit. We had only been open for 3 months when that happened," said Woosley.

The Director of the Jackson County EMA said a monetary hit can be rough, but there are more important things, "Life safety comes first," said Director Felix Jackson.

Jackson said this weather system could be historically bad, "We may be land locked. Flooding could possibly not let you get out. It's going to affect everything," said Jackson.

On top of concerns about flooding throughout the county, they're also concerned about flooding at the Highlands Medical Center, which saw a lot of problems during the December 2015 floods, "We thought we were going to have to sand bag the emergency room," said Jackson.

They didn't have to, but this time around, "We may have to do that, because that's a low area," said Jackson.

Woosley doesn't have sandbags right now to protect his shop, but he said he'll get some, "I guess only other step I can do," said Woosley.

The Jackson County EMA said they're going to be meeting with the Scottsboro Public Works Department on Tuesday to finalize their plan of attack to mitigate any flooding that could happen.