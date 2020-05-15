Jackson County nursing homes hold family and friends parade for residents

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Highlands Health and Rehab and Cloverdale Manor had a family and friends parade for residents to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.
This week, family members decorated their vehicles with signs, balloons and streamers while they waved to everyone along the parade route. Residents were wearing masks and distanced from each other, while they held signs and waved.
Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce and the City of Scottsboro also helped to make the parade possible.
