Jackson County new communications and command trailer ready to help North Alabama

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency has a new communications and command trailer that can be used in times of crisis to help all of North Alabama.

This trailer can communicate with different agencies in times of disaster or at large-scale events.

Jackson County Emergency Management Agency Director Paul Smith says he is proud to have this trailer for if and when the community needs it.

"Pull up and they can move their dispatch facility into this trailer and actually dispatch police cars, ambulances, any kind of public safety, things like that, so it's a really big deal to have that to fall back on," said Smith.

The trailer will stay in Jackson county and will be ready at a moment's notice. It was made possible by funding from Google employees.

Jackson County Amateur Radio Club and Jackson County Community Emergency Response team helped to build it.