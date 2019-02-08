Clear

Jackson County murder suspect found not competent, bond revoked

Smith was arrested and charged in connection with the January 2018 murder of Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, TN.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:43 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Bond has been revoked for a Jackson County woman charged with murder.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a mental evaluation determined Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, of Stevenson is not competent to stand trial. Bond was revoked pending her placement at a mental institution.

Smith was arrested and charged in connection with the January 2018 murder of Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, TN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Florence
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events