Jackson County murder suspect found not competent, bond revoked

Bond has been revoked for a Jackson County woman charged with murder.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a mental evaluation determined Brittany Joyce Smith, 30, of Stevenson is not competent to stand trial. Bond was revoked pending her placement at a mental institution.
Smith was arrested and charged in connection with the January 2018 murder of Joshua Todd Smith of Jasper, TN.
