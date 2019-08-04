Clear
Jackson County man slips away from police at hospital

The man complained about chest pains and was getting an x-ray when he took off.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

In Jackson County, the Hollywood police department is looking for Cody McAllister. Police say McAllister escaped custody while he was supposed to be getting an x-ray at the hospital.

Saturday, Hollywood officers arrested McAllister during a traffic stop. That's where they found meth and brass knuckles. Police say McAllister complained about chest pains. So, they took him to the hospital where he got away. Now that McAllister has escaped, he also faces a third-degree escape charge.

McAllister is from the Flatrock community of Jackson County. If you see him or know where he might be, call police.

