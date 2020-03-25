Clear
Jackson County man killed in Tennessee shooting

James Scott

Corbin Hale died at a Tennessee hospital after he was shot.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:25 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man from Jackson County, Alabama was killed in Tennessee over the weekend.

On March 22, agents responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Elm Street in Jasper, Tennessee. They found Corbin Hale had been shot, and he was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the victim and James Scott, an acquaintance from Alabama, had a confrontation, during which Scott fired multiple times.

Scott was transported from Alabama and is charged with one count of criminal homicide. He was booked into the Marion County Jail in Tennessee and is being held without bond.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bridgeport and Stevenson Police Departments in Alabama assisted in the case.

