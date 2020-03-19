Jackson County man in jail for sex abuse of child younger than 12

A man is in the Jackson County Jail for sex abuse charges involving a child younger than 12.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Benjamin Tinker, 33, of Higdon turned himself in Wednesday on outstanding indictments.

Tinker is charged with four counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 12 years old, one count of rape first-degree and one count of enticing a child younger than 12 years old for immoral purposes.

The sheriff’s office says the accused crimes took place in 2010 and 2011 in Jackson County and involved two female victims.

The Dade County, Georgia Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

Tinker is held on a $60,000 bond.