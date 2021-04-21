Jackson County man in jail after shooting parents

A Jackson County man is facing domestic violence charges after law enforcement says he shot his parents.

Jacob Allen Garrett, 23, was attempting suicide and his father tried to take a gun from him, said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

Garrett’s father and mother both were shot in their home on County Road 83 near Pisgah about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phillips said.

The mother was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga and is in serious condition, and the father was taken by ambulance, he said.

Garrett was booked in the Jackson County Jail on two domestic violence assault charges.