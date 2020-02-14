Jackson County man gets 7 ½ years in prison on child porn charge

A Jackson County man will spend 7-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Joshua Taylor Holcomb was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Anne Marie Axon, said U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. in a news release.

Holcomb’s prison term will be followed by 10 years of supervised probation, according to the release.

Holcomb pleaded guilty in October to possessing more than 2,700 images of child pornography and 351 videos on his laptop and a thumbdrive.

Holcomb will have to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos or photos expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” Town said. “He will now spend the next 7 ½ years looking at prison bars instead of a computer screen.”

HSI prosecuted the case along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and State Bureau of Investigations, which Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted.