Jackson County man found guilty of manslaughter in girlfriend’s death

A Jackson County man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the March 2020 death of his girlfriend.

Eric Maurice Scott was found guilty Thursday.

Scott initially was charged with homicide in the death of his girlfriend, Anna Grogan Brown of Scottsboro.

Brown was found dead in a home on County Road 36 in Hollywood on March 9, 2020.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the home for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, Scott refused to come out, forcing them to fire gas canisters into the home, law enforcement said at the time of the death.