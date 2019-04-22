Jackson County man dead after vehicle struck horse, overturned

Alabama State Troopers say a man is dead after the vehicle he was driving Monday morning on Jackson County 92 struck a horse, left the roadway and overturned.
Troopers say Aaron West, 28, of Higdon was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say the crash happened at 4:10 a.m. Monday, one mile east of Higdon.
