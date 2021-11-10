Jackson County man convicted of father’s murder

A Jackson County man on Wednesday was found guilty of murdering his father, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Byron Keith Shirey was charged in September 2019 of one count of murder. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Shirey killed his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, in May 2017.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that the arrest was the result of a two-year investigation by its criminal investigations division, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, the Alabama Attorney General Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Byron Shirey’s trial started Nov. 1.

He will be sentenced at a later date.