Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Jackson County man convicted of father’s murder

Byron Keith Shirey

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 3:52 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

A Jackson County man on Wednesday was found guilty of murdering his father, according to the county’s district attorney’s office.

Byron Keith Shirey was charged in September 2019 of one count of murder. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Shirey killed his father, 78-year-old Charles Shirey, in May 2017.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that the arrest was the result of a two-year investigation by its criminal investigations division, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, the Alabama Attorney General Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Byron Shirey’s trial started Nov. 1.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events