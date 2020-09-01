Jackson County man charged with strangulation of a minor, child abuse

A Langston man is facing multiple charges related to the abuse of a child.

Eric Alan Lewis faces two counts of domestic violence of a minor by strangulation, child abuse, and aggravated child abuse, said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Steve Guthrie. He was charged Tuesday.

Additional details of the crimes have not been released.

Lewis is in the Marshall County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Guthrie said the Alabama Department of Human Resources and Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County assisted in the investigation.