Jackson County man charged with rape, incest, child sex abuse

A Pisgah man has been indicted on several charges related to rape and child sexual abuse.

Paul Ray Lee was arrested Saturday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of rape, sodomy-with a boy-domestic violence, sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old, sexual contact - compulsion - no consent, enticing a child for immoral purpose-girl, and incest with a minor.

He was released from the Jackson County Detention Center on Monday.

Lee is not allowed to have contact with the victim, their family or property while out on bond.

He next will appear in court on July 27.