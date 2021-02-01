Jackson County man charged with manslaughter for father’s death

A man is charged with manslaughter for the death of his father over the weekend.

It happened just after midnight Sunday morning at a home on County Road 135 in Stevenson.

Frank Robert Shultz, 24, was arrested for the death of Frank Henry Shultz. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken to Highlands Medical Center where he died.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said investigators believe the son accidentally shot the father, but because he was acting in a reckless manner with a gun, he was charged with manslaughter.