A Jackson County man has been charged with the murder of his wife.

James Guffey, 28, is charged with the murder of Rose Ann Marie Guffey, said Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips.

The office responded to a shooting call about midnight Tuesday at a home on County Road 17 near Skyline, Phillips said.

They found Rose Ann Marie Guffey dead from a gunshot wound, he said.

James Guffey was booked in the Jackson County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.