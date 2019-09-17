Jackson County man charged in murder of his father

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Dutton man in the murder of his father.

Byron Keith Shirey, 58, was arrested Tuesday. Investigators say Byron Shirey killed his father, Charles Shirey, 78, of Dutton on May 24, 2017. He died from blunt force trauma.

The murder took place at Charles Shirey’s home on County Road 372.

Bryon Shirey was booked in the Jackson County Jail. Bond was set at $250,000.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest was the result of a two-year investigation by its criminal investigations division, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, the Alabama Attorney General Office, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.