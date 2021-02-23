Jackson County man charged for deadly 2018 crash

A man has been charged for a deadly crash in Jackson County in 2018.

It happened on Nov. 17, 2018.

Alabama State Troopers say Marty Alan Outlaw, 57, of Section was driving a Toyota Camry that left the roadway and hit a tree. His passenger, 45-year-old Tina Marsee Gifford, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene on Jackson County 19, about five miles east of Section.

Outlaw was injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

Troopers say speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, Outlaw was arrested on a grand jury indictment for criminally negligent homicide. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail and is awaiting trial.