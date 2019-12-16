Jackson County man arrested for rape, sodomy, 32 counts of production of pornography with minors

Photo Gallery 1 Images
A man is in the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges after deputies responded to a call about a 12-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.
Stephen Fredrick OTT, 50, of Bryant was arrested Dec. 13. He is charged with rape first-degree, sodomy second-degree and 32 counts of production of pornography with minors. His bond has not yet been set.
The investigation involved the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. It is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says more charges are expected.
