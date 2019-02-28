A Jackson County man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to blow up his mother.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said Roger Dale Johnson will be charged with two counts of assault and one count of manufacturing a destructive device.
The assault charges are tied to Johnson’s mother and a sheriff’s deputy.
More charges could be coming for the Woodville man, Harnen said.
Harned said Johnson made a comment that his device was supposed to go off when his mother went to a shed.
Johnson was booked Wednesday. Bond has not yet been set.
Related Content
- Jackson County man accused of trying to blow up his mom
- Authorities locate missing man in Jackson County
- Two accused of running counterfeit scheme in Jackson County
- Jackson County deputies search for suspect accused of stabbing man in the leg
- Mudslide closes Blowing Cave Road in Madison County
- Jackson County authorities renew search for 72-year-old Decatur man
- Man facing drug sale charges in Jackson County
- Jackson County man faces manslaughter charge following deadly wreck
- Woman shoots man after assault in Jackson County
- Jackson County man killed in ultralight aircraft crash
Scroll for more content...