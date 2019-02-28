Jackson County man accused of trying to blow up his mom

A Jackson County man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to blow up his mother.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said Roger Dale Johnson will be charged with two counts of assault and one count of manufacturing a destructive device.

The assault charges are tied to Johnson’s mother and a sheriff’s deputy.

More charges could be coming for the Woodville man, Harnen said.

Harned said Johnson made a comment that his device was supposed to go off when his mother went to a shed.

Johnson was booked Wednesday. Bond has not yet been set.