Jackson County man accused of killing his wife

The Hollywood man was arrested this morning.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 8:48 PM
Updated: Sep 14, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told WAAY 31 his deputies arrested a Hollywood man for shooting and killing his wife.

Jerimiah Nix is accused of killing his wife early this morning on Poplar Street. The 32-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail. Nix is in jail without bond until he sees a judge. That first court appearance could happen Monday.

