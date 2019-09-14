Jackson County man accused of killing his wife

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips told WAAY 31 his deputies arrested a Hollywood man for shooting and killing his wife.
Jerimiah Nix is accused of killing his wife early this morning on Poplar Street. The 32-year-old was booked into the Jackson County Jail. Nix is in jail without bond until he sees a judge. That first court appearance could happen Monday.
