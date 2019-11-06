Jackson County deputy fired, charged with bringing contraband into jail

Clear
A Jackson County Jail deputy is out of a job and facing a charge of bringing contraband to work.

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Rod Edwards Hanna, 25, of Scottsboro was arrested by his colleagues at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He was charged with promoting prison contraband. Also, he was fired.

The sheriff’s office said Hanna was bringing tobacco into the jail and delivering it to an inmate.

Hanna was booked in the jail with a $10,000 bond.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said: “During the interview process for Corrections Deputies I warn potential employees that if they are caught bringing banned substances into the jail, they will be arrested and that is exactly what happened.”

