Jackson County crews removing 50,000 lbs of plastic from overturned 18-wheeler

Crews are working to clean up a mess on Highway 72 some 17 hours after a tractor trailer overturned. The crash happened in Jackson County in the East-bound lanes near County Road 5 just before 6 p.m. last night. The right Eastbound lane is blocked off and it'll stay closed until crews can remove 50,000 lbs of plastic pellets. Crews say it could take several more hours to finish. The driver, Mark Gibson, told WAAY 31 his tires popped, and he started sliding against the guardrails.

Then he went over the edge.That tore up the guardrail and left pieces of the 18-wheeler scattered all over the ground. Officials say they need to remove all the plastic pellets and replace some tires before they can move the truck. One tow truck worker told me he's not surprised something like this happened along Highway 72.

"Not only are you having to worry about trying to get the wreck scene cleaned up, but you're also having to worry about your safety because people are not paying attention and they're almost running over you," said tow truck worker, Mike Proctor.

Officials say the right lane going Eastbound on 72 will remain blocked off until all the plastic cargo is removed which could take several more hours. Once that's done, crews will be able to move the 18-wheeler through a grassy pasture and they expect the area to be cleaned up around 3 p.m.