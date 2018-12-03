Jackson County couple pleads guilty to animal cruelty

A Jackson County couple is behind bars after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Joseph Fisher and Helena Moses were arrested in October after animal control got an anonymous tip about malnourished dogs. Two emaciated dogs were removed from their home.

It's been nearly two months since Jackson County Sheriff's deputy, Tony Wilbanks, received that anonymous call. Now, the offenders are in custody and the dogs, Jenny and Suzie, are doing better than ever.

"The dogs are great. Jenny is doing great; that's the doberman. She's up to 65 pounds now, so she's back up to nearly weight," Wilbanks said.

In addition to serving 90 days, the dogs' former owners will be on probation for two years during which time they will not be allowed to own any animals. Wilbanks said he thinks the sentence is fair.

"I'm happy with it. Could it be more? Under the state law under a misdemeanor charge, up to a year is all they can get and they got the max one year sentence, so I'm happy with that," Wilbanks said.

Both dogs are currently in foster homes that will become their permanent homes once they're adoptable in 14 days. This wait is because the couple has that amount of time to appeal their sentence.