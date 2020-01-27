Jackson County commissioner says boat dock that caught fire was up to code

WAAY 31 is learning more about who approves marinas on the Tennessee River and who is supposed to make sure the marina and electricity running to it is up to code.

This comes after Monday morning's fire at Jackson County Park that left eight people dead and 35 boats destroyed.

Courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer Courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer

Jackson County owns the Jackson County Park and Marina. Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said it's 15 to 20 years old and the county had to apply for a permit with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to build it.

TVA said it will be sending WAAY 31 that paperwork about the marina on Tuesday, but we don't know the last time the marina or the electricity running to it was inspected.

Jackson County Commissioner Tim Guffey said the marina was up to code, but we do not have documents proving that.

WAAY 31 called the Scottsboro building inspector, and he said they have never inspected the marina because it's not in their jurisdiction.