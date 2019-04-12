Jackson County churches prepare for potential weekend storms

Jackson County Emergency management officials are asking churches to have their severe weather plans ready if storms hit during Palm Sunday.

Pastor Mickey Skipper shepherds the Skyline Church of God. He's preparing for a Palm Sunday service, but also the potential for storms.

"If we have to cancel it, I will make that call, because safety is number 1," said Pastor Mickey Skipper. "I'm watching the weather real closely."

Pastor Skipper says the tornadoes of April 2011 hit the congregation, and members of the community used his church's basement to stay safe.

"We found out the next day how devastating it was," said Skipper.

By 2012, the church had implemented a call system. Now, Pastor Skipper calls one number to send out a message to his flock of a hundred.

"Within a minute, they'll get the announcement," said Skipper.

They also started using social media and will update the public this weekend.

"We will usher people and help people down to the basement for safety," said Skipper.

Jackson County Emergency Management officials say the best thing to do is be prepared, keep an eye on local news, EMA social media and know where your community shelters are. For an updated list of local storm shelters, click HERE.