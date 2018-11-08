Clear
Jackson County church recovers after tornado damage

A church in Jackson County is trying to figure out how they are going to fix their roof after after Tuesday's tornado.

A small church in the Aspel community of Jackson County is trying to figure out how they are going to fix their roof after after Tuesday's tornado.

Pastor, Dr. Gary Speers said he was out of town Tuesday when he got the call his church had some major tornado damage. Crews are now working to clean up the trees that fell. The church's cemetary has multiple cracked tombstones.

Speers said a lot of the damage is on the roof of the church. He says no matter the damage, they are still going to have church this Sunday.

"It could've been a lot worse. There's no doubt about it," he said.

According to Speers, a lot of people in the community have property damage, but they've all come together to help.

"I was talking to one of the church members. She said she had some down trees in her yard, and she looked out and her son was out there with a chainsaw, but then she looked out again and 10 or 15 guys had chainsaws out there," he said.

