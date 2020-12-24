Clear
Jackson County business was broken into and set on fire

"The Pawn Shop" in Stevenson is destroyed after a burglar set the building on fire.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

A pawn shop arson appears to have been an attempt to cover up a break-in and gun theft. On Wednesday night the business in Stevenson is in ruins and the suspected burlar is behind bars.

The building is completely destroyed after being broken into, and then set on fire. 

David Randall Holder of Bridgeport, Ala. was arrested around noon on Wednesday. He is currently facing charges of burlary, breaking and entering, as well as arson.

Rocky Harnen, a spokesperson with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, told WAAY 31 Holder is accused of breaking into "The Pawn Shop" by creating a hole in the back wall. It's reported he stole numerous guns before setting the building on fire.

So far, more than 20 guns have been recovered. This is an ongoing investigation with the State Fire Marshal's Office. 

