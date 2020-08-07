Jackson County bus drivers work to sanitize buses as school starts back

Students in Jackson County are back in the classroom for the first time since schools shutdown back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The district has implemented a number of safety measures in the schools and on buses.

Before students get on, and once they get off, bus drivers will re-enter their buses and disinfect. Each bus driver will have a sanitation spray they'll use to go row by row to clean off where the students were sitting and areas they may have touched.

Bus drivers told WAAY 31 the spray is easy to use and it only takes about five minutes to disinfect each bus. One bus driver told us she's happy to take on the extra responsibility if it means keeping children safe.

"These are our babies, these are our bus babies and so for us to take care of them and know we've done all we could to keep them safe and not have the COVID-19, or the flu or anything, we don't want them to have anything," Patty Knight, a bus driver, said.

Children are also encouraged to wear masks while riding the bus.