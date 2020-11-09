Jackson County authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man it says robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.

The department says the robbery happened on Sunday at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the MAPCO gas station and convenience store on Highway 72 in Stevenson.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlock hair, a tattoo of a teardrop on his face, black hoodie, hospital mask and black and red pants. Authorities say he entered the business and brandished a handgun while demanding the employee give him money.

We’re told the suspect may have left the area in a white two-door passenger car.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, you should contact the department at 256-574-2610 or your local law enforcement agency.

The sheriff’s office is working to provide a photo of the suspect.