Jackson County attempted murder suspect surrenders at jail

A suspect in a Saturday night shooting surrendered at the Jackson County Jail on Monday and now faces an attempted murder charge.

Billy Dwight Carter, 32, of Pisgah shot James Jeremy Owens, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bond was set at $75,000, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded with Hollywood and Stevenson police officers to a shooting call on County Road 287 in Stevenson about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office said.

Owens identified Carter as the suspect even though he “was found to have one or more gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office said.

Carter was airlifted to a hospital in Chattanooga, TN, and was listed in critical but stable condition on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation continues.