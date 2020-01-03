Jackson County roads flooding after more than 24 hours of constant rain

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency told WAAY-31 the intersection of County Road 507 and Highway 65 tends to flood often.

This intersection sits right at a bridge and the Paint Rock River is beneath it and has been flooded like this since late Thursday night.

It's unclear if anyone lives down this down but it is closed off for about half a mile or so.

People who live in this area told us this kind of flooding is common and they're used to it.

But that's not the only impacted road in the area.

At County Road 142 and Highway 65 an entire driveway is blocked, and might be that way for several days.

The homeowner said they may be stuck for a few days since it's the only way in and out of their home.

But they were prepared to be in this position days before the storm hit.

The homeowner also said they stocked up early and will sit in the house until the water recedes enough for them to drive out safely.

Jackson County EMA said they're not sure how high the water is but could predict if you drove your car down, the water would be up to the windows

This area will be monitored through the evening and officials say watch for slick spots because at night it's even harder to see if water is on the roadways.