Jackson County agencies preparing for worst-case scenario emergencies

Representatives from more than a dozen agencies from law enforcement to medical care met Thursday in Jackson County to discuss how to be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

"If we have some kind of disaster, they will be called in for their expertise and knowledge," said Paul Smith, deputy director for Jackson County Emergency Management.

The main focus of the meeting was communication, especially among various agencies. Soon, Jackson County might be in the market for more digital radios.

"Equipment breaks, things are no longer relevant to your mission, so we have to upgrade on occasion," said Smith.

As they look ahead to possible worst-case scenarios, officials are preparing for more immediate dangers due to potential storms Thursday night. People WAAY 31 talked with say they're already changing their plans to make sure they stay safe.

"We were supposed to go camping, but we've postponed that until after this passes by," said Debbie Nickelson.

As the public changes plans, emergency management is hunkering down, watching the storms, and asking everyone to stay weather-aware.

"Make sure you have a way to get weather warnings, NOAA weather radio, some kind of phone app, sirens are a last resort because they are meant to warn people that are outside," said Smith.

The state requires county emergency management officials to hold a local emergency planning committee meeting at least twice a year.