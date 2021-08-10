Jackson County woman who admitted killing alleged rapist back in jail

A Jackson County woman who killed a man she says raped her in 2018 is back behind bars after a parole officer says Brittany Smith violated her house arrest.

WAAY 31 has followed Smith’s case from the crime scene through the arrest, legal battle, and sentencing.



Her story and claims of self-defense sparked a national conversation on the Stand Your Ground law, with media outlets coast-to-coast covering the case.

Smith accepted a plea deal for shooting and killing Joshua Todd Smith — a man Brittany testified raped her and attacked her brother.

Smith also admitted to arson charges unrelated to the murder under that same deal.

Smith ended up serving 18 months in prison and now is sentenced to another 18 months on house arrest. She started that portion of the sentence in May.

Smith claims she tried to follow her house arrest instructions, but confusion on who she asked and who could grant her permission to leave the house and a malfunctioning GPS ankle monitor ended with a new warrant for her arrest - and likely another month in a jail cell.

Her mother, Ramona McCallie, says it’s a case of a broken justice system that keeps her daughter’s future in limbo.

“They drug her over the coals for nearly four years and it is still going on,” McCallie told WAAY 31.

This mother comes to the Jackson County jail in Scottsboro from her home in Stevenson to visit with her daughter over a jailhouse video chat screen. McCallie says her daughter should not be back in jail over the latest mix up on the house arrest.

“The ankle monitor they had on her they said they couldn’t detect her on GPS for three days. In my mind that’s not good on them. What if Brittany has been a really violent malicious person? She had three days, she could’ve been in Mexico by now.”

Under her plea agreement, Smith was supposed to serve out the 18-month house arrest and then she had plans to begin taking college classes and rebuild her life.

Her story landed Smith in the center of a national debate over self-defense/Stand Your Ground laws and domestic violence. The calls for interviews from filmmakers, authors and national media haven’t let up, according to McCallie.

“It is still ongoing. We get calls and interviews and asked to go on shows on this and that you wouldn’t believe there are so many people that feel that Britney got done wrong she got done dirty.”

A mother left to tell her daughter’s story as she fights to get her daughter home and back out of a jail cell.

“Everybody wants to be able to help their kids, try to save them. It’s been horrifying. It has taken its toll on everybody,” McCallie said.