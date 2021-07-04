Jackson County Sheriff's office investigating fatal fire Sunday

One woman is dead from an apartment fire in Jackson County. It happened early Sunday morning at government housing off Sunset Drive in Section, Alabama.

Three units were caught on fire. A woman living in one of the units died.

One man had to be rescued from inside his apartment after he ran back into the burning building.

First responders found him inside a closet with blankets. He was flown to UAB to be treated for burns. He is in stable condition.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is involved in the investigation. Right now, they believe foul play may be involved.