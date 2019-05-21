Jackson County Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the department received three reports on Tuesday about a telephone scam.
Harnen says victims received calls from "my lawn Forssman agency out of Texas." He says one person said a caller claimed to be from the Drug Enforcement Agency, and another said the caller claimed to be from a county sheriff's office.
According to Harnen, the callers claim they found a car or some luggage with the individual's name and drugs in it. He says one person gave a scammer personal information, and the two others realized it was a scam, hung up and called the sheriff's office.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office can be reached at (256) 574-2610.
