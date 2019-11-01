Clear
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeks Skyline store armed robber

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a person involved in an armed robbery.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

About 3:05 a.m. Friday, a person with a handgun wearing camouflage clothing and a blue ski mask entered the Skyline Mart on Alabama Highway 79 in Skyline, according to the sheriff’s office.

The armed person demanded money of the three employees, and after getting cash is believed to have left the parking lot in a blue mid-sized car headed toward Scottsboro.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-574-2610.

