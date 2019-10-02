Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing person from the Stevenson, area.
The office said Jamie Dewayne Johnson, 41, was last seen by family members on Sept. 3.
Johnson is a black male, 5 feet 9 inches all, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He also has several tattoos, based on an image of Johnson distributed by the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information on his is asked to contact Investigator Danny Miller at 256-574-2610.
