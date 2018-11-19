Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body in Hollywood

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Hollywood on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told WAAY 31 deputies were called around 3 p.m. on Sunday when a resident found the body.

Harnen said because the body is so decomposed, investigators could not determine if foul play is involved or if the body is male or female.

The body will be sent off for an autopsy sometime on Monday.