Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating after body of ‘possibly discarded’ infant found

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deceased newborn was found in a residence near Woodville.

The office said deputies on Sunday responded to a report that "a birth allegedly took place at the residence and the newborn's body was possibly discarded."

A search warrant was obtained, and the body of a newborn was found there Monday, the office said.

The gestational age of the child is not known. The remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.