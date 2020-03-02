Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigating a suspected homicide

New information on a suspected homicide investigation in Jackson County. The sheriff's office is still working to notify the victim's family.

Deputies said someone found the man's body Sunday afternoon behind a home on County Road 140 in the Estillfork community.

"Makes me want to cry. Makes me sad," said Jackson County resident, Suzanne Baugh.

"I was surprised. We haven't had anything happen since we moved here," said Jackson County resident, Billy Baugh.

The Baugh family tells WAAY 31 when they heard a body was found just down the road from their house, they were shocked.

"Quiet area. We know a lot of people around here. They are all very friendly. Nothing ever happens," said Billy Baugh.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the body was found behind this home and they are now trying to figure out what happened.

Deputies didn't say how the victim died.

"We've never had anything like this happen around here," said Suzanne Baugh.

Now the Baugh family is taking precautions.

"I keep my doors locked anyway. I will be more willing to put some cameras around. We've not done it yet, but I think it's a good idea," said Suzanne Baugh.

They say they hope the sheriff's office wraps up the investigation quickly.

"That's a sad situation for the family of the person who's gone," said Suzanne Baugh.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy.

We don't know the name of the victim yet. If you have any information about this case, you're asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.