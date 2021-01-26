Jackson County Sheriff's Office investigates burglary at Skyline pharmacy

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a pharmacy in Skyline.
The pharmacy is Big "C" Discount Drugs.
Sheriff's office officials say the burglary happened around midnight Monday night.
No one was injured.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|64910
|1007
|Mobile
|31746
|574
|Madison
|28413
|217
|Tuscaloosa
|21566
|275
|Montgomery
|20088
|332
|Shelby
|19452
|132
|Baldwin
|17333
|189
|Lee
|13261
|107
|Morgan
|12678
|142
|Etowah
|12141
|181
|Calhoun
|11555
|206
|Marshall
|10487
|123
|Houston
|9031
|164
|Limestone
|8381
|81
|Cullman
|8296
|124
|Elmore
|8243
|110
|Lauderdale
|7946
|107
|DeKalb
|7900
|107
|St. Clair
|7876
|130
|Talladega
|6523
|112
|Walker
|6050
|183
|Jackson
|6032
|45
|Colbert
|5581
|94
|Blount
|5485
|86
|Autauga
|5407
|62
|Coffee
|4669
|64
|Dale
|4127
|85
|Franklin
|3775
|50
|Russell
|3584
|15
|Chilton
|3468
|73
|Covington
|3408
|80
|Escambia
|3392
|44
|Tallapoosa
|3163
|109
|Dallas
|3136
|96
|Chambers
|3054
|70
|Clarke
|3033
|36
|Pike
|2652
|31
|Lawrence
|2558
|55
|Marion
|2546
|61
|Winston
|2347
|42
|Bibb
|2229
|48
|Geneva
|2130
|47
|Marengo
|2105
|31
|Pickens
|2004
|31
|Hale
|1861
|44
|Barbour
|1834
|38
|Fayette
|1788
|29
|Butler
|1748
|60
|Cherokee
|1660
|31
|Henry
|1600
|25
|Monroe
|1526
|21
|Randolph
|1466
|36
|Washington
|1427
|27
|Clay
|1307
|46
|Crenshaw
|1248
|45
|Macon
|1228
|37
|Cleburne
|1221
|25
|Lamar
|1206
|22
|Lowndes
|1168
|36
|Wilcox
|1083
|22
|Bullock
|1046
|28
|Perry
|1005
|18
|Conecuh
|980
|22
|Sumter
|906
|27
|Greene
|779
|23
|Coosa
|640
|18
|Choctaw
|521
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|79025
|1186
|Davidson
|73248
|697
|Knox
|40335
|452
|Hamilton
|35983
|347
|Rutherford
|34271
|298
|Unassigned
|23946
|140
|Williamson
|22259
|150
|Sumner
|18862
|237
|Out of TN
|16448
|83
|Montgomery
|15200
|153
|Wilson
|14878
|167
|Sullivan
|13002
|221
|Blount
|12382
|136
|Washington
|12206
|206
|Maury
|11337
|131
|Bradley
|11263
|101
|Sevier
|10877
|123
|Putnam
|10200
|152
|Madison
|9364
|186
|Robertson
|7930
|88
|Hamblen
|7261
|119
|Anderson
|7031
|116
|Greene
|6779
|117
|Tipton
|6395
|71
|Coffee
|5785
|84
|Gibson
|5767
|117
|Dickson
|5590
|82
|Cumberland
|5567
|77
|Bedford
|5460
|92
|Roane
|5360
|83
|McMinn
|5246
|74
|Lawrence
|5243
|69
|Carter
|5215
|121
|Warren
|5116
|56
|Loudon
|5103
|52
|Jefferson
|4970
|78
|Dyer
|4874
|87
|Monroe
|4719
|64
|Hawkins
|4614
|73
|Franklin
|4260
|67
|Fayette
|4159
|53
|Obion
|4066
|83
|Rhea
|3918
|58
|Lincoln
|3883
|47
|Cocke
|3590
|63
|Marshall
|3581
|40
|Cheatham
|3503
|32
|Weakley
|3459
|48
|Campbell
|3387
|42
|Henderson
|3386
|59
|Giles
|3344
|76
|Carroll
|3183
|62
|White
|3177
|49
|Hardeman
|3158
|54
|Hardin
|3066
|50
|Lauderdale
|2999
|34
|Macon
|2947
|51
|Wayne
|2703
|25
|Henry
|2699
|60
|Overton
|2605
|46
|McNairy
|2490
|42
|DeKalb
|2474
|43
|Haywood
|2456
|50
|Marion
|2362
|33
|Smith
|2354
|30
|Trousdale
|2306
|17
|Scott
|2304
|32
|Claiborne
|2300
|33
|Hickman
|2298
|36
|Fentress
|2178
|35
|Grainger
|2172
|40
|Johnson
|2053
|35
|Morgan
|1966
|16
|Crockett
|1837
|38
|Chester
|1790
|39
|Bledsoe
|1782
|11
|Unicoi
|1701
|47
|Cannon
|1617
|21
|Lake
|1585
|22
|Polk
|1505
|17
|Decatur
|1490
|27
|Union
|1457
|25
|Grundy
|1436
|22
|Sequatchie
|1421
|20
|Humphreys
|1377
|17
|Benton
|1341
|35
|Lewis
|1311
|21
|Meigs
|1192
|16
|Stewart
|1122
|20
|Jackson
|1066
|24
|Clay
|965
|26
|Perry
|963
|25
|Houston
|952
|26
|Moore
|831
|9
|Pickett
|692
|20
|Van Buren
|675
|8
|Hancock
|422
|7